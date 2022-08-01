IIT-Madras Students 'Feel Unsafe' After Incident of Sexual Assault Gets Reported

On 26 July, when a student described an incident of sexual assault that her friend had allegedly undergone on the premises of Indian Institute of Madras (IIT-M), it led to a cascading effect with several students sharing similar experiences.

On the night of 24 July a woman student was returning to her hostel on her cycle, when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man, near New Academic Complex (NAC) in IIT-M. The friend of the survivor filed a complaint and mailed the Dean of Students office and all the students, apprising them of the situation.

“After a long terrifying struggle she managed to fight him off and ran back injured and mentally scarred, with a broken cycle. It is through sheer luck that my friend managed to escape this vile encounter which could have ended much worse,” read the letter.

However, on 27 June, the response to this email from the Dean triggered a rebuttal from the students. The email from the dean's office, accessed by The Quint, also listed “certain protocols” to be followed “meticulously” by students to ensure their own safety.