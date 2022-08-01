IIT-Madras Students 'Feel Unsafe' After Incident of Sexual Assault Gets Reported

The Dean in his reply stated that the security team, which was intimated of the incident on 26 July, is undertaking a thorough investigation.
(Photo Courtesy: The News Minute)
On 26 July, when a student described an incident of sexual assault that her friend had allegedly undergone on the premises of Indian Institute of Madras (IIT-M), it led to a cascading effect with several students sharing similar experiences.
On the night of 24 July a woman student was returning to her hostel on her cycle, when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man, near New Academic Complex (NAC) in IIT-M. The friend of the survivor filed a complaint and mailed the Dean of Students office and all the students, apprising them of the situation.
“After a long terrifying struggle she managed to fight him off and ran back injured and mentally scarred, with a broken cycle. It is through sheer luck that my friend managed to escape this vile encounter which could have ended much worse,” read the letter.
However, on 27 June, the response to this email from the Dean triggered a rebuttal from the students. The email from the dean's office, accessed by The Quint, also listed “certain protocols” to be followed “meticulously” by students to ensure their own safety.
The survivor’s friend’s mail described the incident and also stated that the students felt uncertain about their safety.
“It was horrifying to hear of this incident and the rest of us students feel very uncertain of our safety on premises. Such incidents are a stain on the reputation of such a prestigious college that prides itself on the standards of safety it supposedly upholds,” it read.
He instructed that the students should inform the laboratory in charge or obtain permission to visit labs outside working hours and avail the bus service if they were returning late from study.
The mail also mentioned a "buddy system," asking students to move inside campus at night with friends which “would be safe in case of any untoward incident/accident.”
A research scholar questioned how this would be possible as it was “really unavoidable to work late at night in the lab.”
A third year student of IIT-M told The Quint that while “incidents of assault and harassment on campus are quite rare, many of them have been policed to not venture outdoors.”
A student had responded in the same mail trail that a day after the incident of sexual assault, she and her friend were sitting at Gajendra Circle when a security guard had approached them.
Many slammed this moral policing stating that it “contributes to institutionalising patriarchy and cannot be tolerated.”
A group of student representatives collectively expressed their opinion that this was “not a stray case” as a similar incident took place a few months back.
They appealed to the management to ensure that construction in the hostel zone must be restricted to the day time and there must be strict supervision, especially at night.
Devan, a member of ChintaBar, a collective of students in IIT Madras that engages in discussions on socially, economically and politically relevant topics, told The Quint, "The institute needs to increase security to such an extent that at least a cry for help must be heard by someone. Such incidents should not happen again. Everyone should have the freedom to walk around without worrying about safety."
Just a few days ago, IIT-M was ranked the best higher education institution in the country in the overall category and was ranked second only to the Indian Institute of Science in research.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)