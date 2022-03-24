Oh Deer! 4 Deaths in 2 Days, 35 in 6 Months: Why Are Deer Dying in IIT Madras?

Initially suspected to be an anthrax outbreak, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Wednesday confirmed that the four deer that died last week were not infected by the zoonotic disease.

A statement by the Principal Chief Conservator of the Forests and the Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu said the tissue and blood smear samples sent to the laboratory in Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) tested negative for the anthrax genome.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained for three deer but we know that the fourth one had choked on garbage that was accumulated on campus, said an official.

At least 11 spotted deer have died so far in 2022, raising an alarm regarding the management of wildlife in the protected forest reserve.