Why IIT-IIM Shaadi’s Way of Categorising Users Is Problematic

The reason these matchmaking services work and are actually beneficial for the user is because they don’t look at superficial details. Qualification or education isn’t a superficial detail by any means, but checking where the qualification has been acquired from is where the idea crosses a line and becomes discriminatory.

This is true especially in India’s case where the prestige attached to IITs and IIMs is nothing short of toxic in the first place. Having this elitism seep into marriage as well is hardly helpful, and to be honest, unnecessary. When there are so many problems related to dating that can be solved, I fail to understand why someone would choose this.

Fun fact: Neither Karan Johar nor the founder of IIT-IIM Shaadi is from an IIT or an IIM. And I genuinely think KJo could have represented a brand with a better tagline that 'Alma Mater Matters'. Just saying.