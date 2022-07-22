Lakshadweep Protests Rage as Lack of Ships Affect Daily Life, Health Care

A severe transportation crisis, coupled with multiple issues related to health and education, has resulted in protests in Lakshadweep. The UT administration has mass arrested protesters.

When Abdul Rafiq* (name changed) was playing a game of ball earlier this week, he bumped his head on the ground and got a serious injury. He was rushed to the hospital and his bleeding was immediately contained. The doctors advised that he travel from Minicoy Island to Kerala to get an X-ray and MRI done; but there were no ships to travel in. Disappointed, he returned home. He didn't wake up the next day.



Probable cause of death shown on death certificate: Head injury

Actual cause of death: Negligence by the government to provide access to healthcare and transport?