Lakshadweep Cannot Become Maldives: Ex-Administrator Explains Why

The dissent around Praful Khoda Patel’s new regulations for Lakshadweep has been gaining momentum, even as Home Minister Amit Shah has given reassurance that no steps will be taken without consulting the people of the archipelago.

Since his appointment as the Administrator of Lakshadweep in December 2020, Patel has brought about some drastic regulations in the Union Territory, like the Goonda Act, the two-child policy for Panchayat poll aspirants, and a beef ban.

Additionally, the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 intends to carry out development work in the island, such as mining and the expansion of tourism.