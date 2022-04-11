New Dress Code in Lakshadweep Schools: Islanders Oppose Change in Girls' Uniform

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal argued that the move did not have the approval of all the stakeholders.

"I spoke to the secretary and the director of the education department and they said that this was just for the sake of the tender notice. The finalization of the uniform should be done after considering the opinions of parents, teachers and panchayat members. Such a discussion has not happened and this seems to be a move to favour one single party. Also, it is not democratic that we got to know about such an important move through a tender notice," he said.