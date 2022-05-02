Supreme Court Directs Lakshadweep Admin To Include Meat in Mid-Day Meals

The Supreme Court on Monday, 2 May, ordered the continuation of the Kerala High Court's interim order, which directed the Lakshadweep administration to continue providing non-vegetarian items, including meat and chicken, in the mid-day meals at schools and allow the operation of dairy farms in the region.

While passing the order, the bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and AS Bopanna also issued notices to the Union of India and Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel in a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed against Kerala's High Court's September 2021 judgment, reported LiveLaw.

The judgment had dismissed a PIL challenging the administration's decisions not to include non-vegetarian items in mid-day meals and shut down dairy farms in the union territory.