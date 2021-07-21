Aisha Sultana Deleted Mobile Chats, Not Cooperating: Lakshadweep Administration

Senior Central Government Standing Counsel S Manu alleged, “She has not been properly cooperating with the investigation and refused to provide documents demanded by the police. On the other hand, she raised several baseless allegations against police after filing of the above Crl MC and indulged in a malicious campaign against the police through media. Apparently, her aim is to dissuade the police from conducting a proper investigation by unleashing false propaganda.”

The administration stated that there has been good progress in the investigation process.

"The statement made by her has a tendency to create disorder or disturbance of public peace by resorting to violence. It also prima facie amounts to an assertion prejudicial to national integration. Hence the crime has been registered for the offences under Sections 124 A and 153B," the administration said in the court submission.

The Kavaratti Police had registered FIRs against Sultana under Section 124A (sedition) and Section 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of the IPC.

Judge Ashok Menon on July 17, granted Sultana interim protection from arrest while directing her to cooperate with the investigating officers. However, the Lakshadweep administration later filed an application with the court, alleging that while Sultana was on the islands, she broke COVID protocols multiple times.

Sultana hails from Chetiath Island in Lakshadweep and is a model, director, script writer and actor. She is the first woman filmmaker from Lakshadweep. She made her independent directorial debut in 2020 with her Malayalam film 'Flush', for which she also wrote the script.