No Shortage of Coal in India; Govt Ready if Problem Arises: MSME Minister

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said on Thursday, 5 May, that there was no shortage of coal in the country and in case such a situation arises, the government is ready to tackle the problem.

Participating in the National Coir Conclave in Coimbatore, the minister responded to a reporter’s question on the scarcity of coal which has led to power shortages across the country, reported PTI.