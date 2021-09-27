Living in Ashes: TN's Kattukuppam & Seppakkam Fight 30 Years of Slurry Dump

A few years ago, over 600 families lived in Seppakkam in Chennai. Now, there are just 60 families.

This is the result of accumulation of fly ash, a residue from the coal fired North Chennai Thermal Power station.

The Quint visited Kattukuppam along the banks of the Kosasthalaiyar river and Seppakkam that has turned into ash covered village to show the extent to which the groundwater, air and soil have been contaminated.