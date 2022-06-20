Why Is Tamil Nadu's Power Corp Going Bankrupt and What Can Be Done About It?

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation is going bankrupt.
Before he made his Budget speech this year, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan released a white paper on the state’s finances which devoted a section to one public sector undertaking – Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).
TANGEDCO is among the most significant contributors to the state’s debt burden with mounting interest costs, and the construction of new coal plants is only likely to make the situation worse.
In an interview with The News Minute, Ashish Fernandes, CEO & Lead Analyst of think tank Climate Risk Horizons, stressed that TANGEDCO adding more coal plants is hardly the answer to its problems.
According to the New Indian Express, after the power crisis earlier this year, TANGEDCO was planning to speed up the commissioning of power projects, including coal plants at Ennore, Udangudi, and more. As per the report, it aims to complete this by 2024.
Elaborating on why TANGEDCO’s finances are currently in the shape they are, Ashish said, “The demand projections that most states including Tamil Nadu have been dependent on have not come to fruition. There's excess capacity. They have taken on the debt, they have built these power plants, and then they find that they are running at 50-60% plant load factors (a plant’s capacity utilisation). When it runs at that, you're still paying off the debt, and your variable costs go up because your plant capacity factor is lower. Therefore, electricity that you are purchasing or producing is more expensive than you anticipated. You either have to pass that on to the consumers or you have to subsidise it. If you subsidise it, that means a loss and you go into the red. This is one of the main reasons that TANGEDCO is suffering right now, because of the string of power plants that they have built in the last 5-6 years and have taken on the debt for. Instead of addressing that, to propose that you will build more power plants, makes absolutely no sense economically.”
He cites the example of the proposed power plant expansion at Ennore and is yet to begin construction.
Even if the government were to accelerate the pace, it would take a minimum of four-five years to come online while a significant amount of debt has to be taken on.
Climate Risk Horizons had earlier explored the financial implications of the project.
He stresses that the demand growth trajectory in Tamil Nadu even pre-COVID-19 was below predictions and that there are cheaper and more flexible ways of meeting the current demand.
With renewables, Ashish says that if you have to recalibrate your projections for 2030, it's easier to scale back and not tender more projects, rather than committing to building a coal plant.
In the event of an uptick in demand, he said that apart from new capacity, efficiency also must be looked at.
He cites solar projects, whose time to commission is shorter than that of a coal power plant, but with lesser output than any one coal plant.
However, this gives the option of diversifying, and he says the private sector can be allowed too.
The cost of power generation in the state is high, as the state continues to depend on coal plants, and coal comes from far-off locations.
However, it’s also worth considering why coal is continuing to be stressed upon, despite a push to shift to renewables.
He stresses that TANGEDCO must not succumb to the sunk cost fallacy – a situation where one is reluctant to pull back because of investment that has already been made – and needs to be told to stop expansion plans except ones that are near completion and start transitioning to a cheaper cost of electricity.
For the people of Tamil Nadu too, Ashish says the state has some of the biggest potential for renewables in both solar as well as onshore and offshore wind, which it has begun to utilise but nowhere near its full potential.
