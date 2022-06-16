Three Reasons Why KCR Decided to Skip Mamata’s Opposition Meeting in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) gave Mamata Bannerjee the cold shoulder by deciding to ignore the West Bengal Chief Minister’s invitation for a united opposition meeting in New Delhi.

The meeting, convened at Constitution Club in the national capital, was to build opposition consensus ahead of the Presidential election. Representatives from 17 parties attended the meeting on Wednesday, 15 June but not the TRS.

The buzz leading to the event was that KCR would send two representatives from the party to represent him at the opposition meeting. The names of former MP and Telangana state planning board chairperson B Vinod Kumar, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) parliamentary party leaders K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao were doing the rounds as possible delegates from the TRS. But that wasn't to be.