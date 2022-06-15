Opposition Parties To Attend Mamata's Meet on Presidential Election Today

Leaders of various Opposition parties are set to join a meeting called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 15 June, to formulate a strategy for the upcoming presidential election.
The meeting, wherein forming a consensus for fielding a joint candidate is likely to be discussed, will be held at the Constitution Club in Delhi at 3 pm.
Senior leaders from the Congress, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are expected to attend the meeting called by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo.
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), however, will skip the meeting. As per a report by The News Minute, the TRS is not willing to share the dais with the Congress, which is the main Opposition party in Telangana.
"MK Stalin, K Chandrashekar Rao, Uddhav Thackeray and many big leaders aren't participating... we want unity and a unanimous (presidential) candidate," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, has declined the invitation to attend, as per reports.
A day before the meeting, CM Banerjee on Tuesday met Sharad Pawar at his Delhi residence, amid speculations over him being the Opposition's likely pick for their presidential candidate. "We had a detailed discussion on various issues related to our country," Pawar wrote in a tweet. The NCP chief turned down Banerjee's proposal for his candidature for president, reports said.
On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also stated that he did not wish to contest the upcoming presidential poll.
President Ram Nath Kovind's five-year term is coming to an end on 24 July. Voting for the next president will be held on 18 July, while the counting of votes will be held on 21 July, the Election Commission announced.
