Opposition Parties To Attend Mamata's Meet on Presidential Election Today

Leaders of various Opposition parties are set to join a meeting called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 15 June, to formulate a strategy for the upcoming presidential election.

The meeting, wherein forming a consensus for fielding a joint candidate is likely to be discussed, will be held at the Constitution Club in Delhi at 3 pm.

Senior leaders from the Congress, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are expected to attend the meeting called by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), however, will skip the meeting. As per a report by The News Minute, the TRS is not willing to share the dais with the Congress, which is the main Opposition party in Telangana.