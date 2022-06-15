‘Have Humbly Declined Proposal of My Candidature’: Sharad Pawar After Oppn Meet

Hours after leaders from opposition parties met on Wednesday, 15 June, at a meeting called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar informed that he has declined the proposal of his candidature for the post of the President.

He said in a tweet, "I sincerely appreciate the leaders of opposition parties for suggesting my name as a candidate for the election of the President of India at the meeting held in Delhi. However, I would like to state that I have humbly declined the proposal of my candidature."

He added, "I am happy to continue my service for the well-being of the common man."