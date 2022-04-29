TRS Chief KCR Ready for National Role: Will Use 'Telangana Model' to Fight BJP

The plenary’s sentiment raged against the prime minister and politics in BJP-ruled states.

A section which worships Gandhi’s killers are thriving, he said. Referring to the BJP rule in Karnataka, he warned against the politics of ‘hijab and halal.’ Referring to guns and swords being brandished in religious processions in New Delhi he said, “Who would want to go to a place like that?”

KCR was spot on. The crowd whistled and shouted ‘Jai Telangana,’ even as the CM had just minutes ago said, “The point is not to bring down Modi and replace him to Yellaiah or Mallaiah (a Telugu version of Tom, Dick and Harry) as the next prime minister.” What is required is a “people’s agenda,” he had earlier said in the same speech.

This was a covert political tactic, where a political front is positioned against a looming enemy even while identifying the need for a collective struggle towards a common goal, straight from the book of Telangana struggle.