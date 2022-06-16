Kerala CM, Sharjah Ruler & 'Biryani Vessels': Unpacking Swapna Suresh's Claims

The sensational gold smuggling case that had rocked Kerala before the Assembly polls in 2021 has returned to haunt the ruling Left Democratic Front, with Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the case, levelling serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

Excerpts from Swapna's affidavit submitted to the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, which were accessed by The Quint, revealed that Vijayan and his family – wife Kamala and daughter Veena – were directly involved in negotiations with Sharjah ruler, Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasami, in September 2017.

The gold smuggling case came to the fore after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore was found in diplomatic bags seized at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by the Customs on 5 July 2020.