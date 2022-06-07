Kerala Gold Smuggling: Bag Full of Currency Was Sent to CM, Says Swapna Suresh

On Tuesday, she explained how her association with the controversy began with a phone call from Sivashankar.

“It all began way back in 2016 when the CM was on a trip to UAE. It was then that Sivasankar contacted me first since I was the secretary in the consulate. He told me the chief minister had forgotten to take one of his bags and it had to be taken to Dubai immediately. We sent the bag to the CM through a diplomat in the consulate. When it was brought to the consulate we found that there was currency in it. That's how it all started,” she said.

She added that it was during the baggage scan, as part of the consulate's protocol, did she find out about the contents of the bag.

She also alleged that biryani vessels containing heavy metals were taken from the consulate general's house to the Cliff House, the official residence of the CM.

"These vessels had heavy objects other than biryani. I can't reveal everything right now. I will make further revelations when the time is right," she added.

Despite giving detailed testimonies to central investigating agencies, there are several aspects that have not been investigated, she alleged.