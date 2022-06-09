Kerala Gold Smuggling: Unpacking Swapna Suresh’s Allegations Against Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is accused of having transported currency to UAE. He has vehmently denied the allegations.
A political storm is brewing in Kerala over the startling revelations by Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the sensational gold smuggling case, alleging involvement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.
The Thiruvananthapuram police on Wednesday registered a fresh case against Suresh and politician PC George based on a complaint filed by former higher education minister KT Jaleel. Earlier, Suresh had accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having transported currency to UAE.
Suresh deposed before the magistrate court on 6 and 7 June about the involvement of the CM, his wife Kamala, daughter Veena, former minister KT Jaleel, additional private secretary CM Raveendran, and former bureaucrat Nalini Netto, in the case.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Swapna Suresh.
The gold, which was seized on 5 July 2020 in a Kerala airport, was allegedly smuggled in the diplomatic baggage of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram. It is accused that the seal and letter pad of the UAE Consulate General was used to issue fake authorisation letters to facilitate the gold smuggling.
Here is all you need to know about the recent developments in the case.
After spending 16 months behind bars, Swapna was released from jail in November 2021. She recently approached the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to record her statement under Section 164 of CrPC. She alleged that her life was in danger.
On 7 June, she explained how her association with the controversy began with a phone call from Chief Minister Prinarayi Vijayan's former Principal Secretary M Sivashankar.
Suresh claimed that she found out about the contents of the bag only during the baggage scan.
She also claimed that on many occasions, biryani vessels with heavy metal objects were transported from the house of the UAE Consulate General in India to the residence of the CM.
She alleged that there are several aspects that have not been investigated despite giving detailed testimonies to central investigating agencies.
The main accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith are reportedly trying to get anticipatory bail from the High Court. According to a petition filed in the court, Suresh claimed that a close aid to the CM visited her office in Palakkad on 8 June and spoke to her regarding a ‘settlement’ in the case.
She claimed that the person threatened her with arrest and remand to judicial custody.
Main accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh.
She mentioned that it was M Sivashankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM, who had introduced her to Kiran in the past.
Kerala DGP Anil Kant said that Swapna's allegations and the conspiracy around the same will be thoroughly investigated.
He had also held the post of IT Secretary in Kerala, when Swapna Suresh was appointed as operations manager at KSITL, which falls under the IT department of the state. The chief minister denied the allegations, saying that Suresh was appointed to KSITL without his knowledge.
Swapna Suresh had also alleged that while she was in jail she was “tortured and mentally harassed” by the senior jail officers which led to to her suffering from a heart attack and fits.
She reiterated that she had no agenda other than that of a mother seeking a better life for her children.
She also stated that her recent disclosure was not meant to defame anyone, nor was it a publicity stunt.
“I do not believe in politics. I actually never cared who the CM is, now or then. I do not care who is going to rule the state. I also do not believe statements which claim what I said is part of a conspiracy, as I do not have any political or personal agenda,” she said.
On 8 June morning, a chain of events played out like the screenplay of a thriller movie starting with Suresh addressing reporters in Palakkad.
She claimed that her colleague Sarith, also a co-accused in the gold smuggling case, was “kidnapped” by some unknown people because of her revelations against the CM.
“Earlier you asked what the threat was. Now, it is no longer threats, the attacks have started. HRDS India staff Sarith has been forcefully kidnapped from my home by three to four unknown people. They have started their attacks. Can you imagine that? I only spoke a little, did not speak in detail and already they have become scared. This is a signal of that. They are confessing on their own by indulging in such dirty tactics,” she claimed.
Swapna Suresh's colleague Sarith, is also a co-accused in the gold smuggling case.
After a three-hour-long interrogation, Sarith told media persons that he was neither given any prior notice nor did the officials disclose their identities. He was not even allowed to wear slippers before he was ‘forcibly’ taken away by the officials, he alleged.
He claimed that he was not quizzed regarding the Life Mission case at all. He was instead repeatedly asked only one question – on whose instructions had Suresh made the allegations, he claimed.
Calling it a “part of the political agenda,” Pinarayi Vijayan on 8 June hit back at the "unsubstantiated allegations" of currency smuggling made against him.
Stating that the public will dismiss the "fake allegations" aimed at tarnishing his government, Vijayan said that he has been working for the "comprehensive development and social welfare of Kerala."
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that CAA will not be implemented in the state.
Responding to Vijayan’s allegations, Suresh said that she didn’t have any political or personal agenda.
“What I stated in the statement as per section 164, had already been shared with the investigating agencies in the past. I am facing a threat and my present employer is also facing several hardships due to this... I have given a statement against CM Vijayan only because there is evidence,” she told media persons on 8 June.
Meanwhile, the government has extended the tenure of a one-member fact finding commission led by retired justice VK Mohanan to conduct an inquiry into the allegations raised against the Enforcement Directorate sleuths. The tenure of the commission that had come to a close on 7 May was extended by six months.
The former minister KT Jaleel filed the complaint after the Suresh made fresh allegations. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
“How did she suddenly remember all these things that she didn't raise earlier? She is polishing and modifying the same things that she alleged earlier, with a pinch of masala. We are not scared by any of these things, come whichever central agency,” Jaleel said.
File image of former Kerala Minister for Higher Education, Welfare of Minorities, Waqf and Hajj KT Jaleel.
Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas on 8 June said that it was not the first time that Swapna Suresh had made allegations against Vijayan.
"After the government was formed in 2016, this is not the first time allegations are being made. Chief Minister and party secretary have reacted to this. Our stand is also the same," said Riyas, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
"With KT Jaleel also it was purely official; he had a very close association and acquaintance with the Consul General then. With ex-Kerala Speaker P Sree Ramakrishnan, we had a good, genuine friendship, family relationship," she had said.
The Congress party in Kerala demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a court-monitored probe into the allegation. Youth Congress members in Malappuram, Thrivananthapuram and Thrissur held widespread protests on Thursday, which led to clashes with the police.
K Sudhakaran, KPCC president, has demanded CM Vijayan's resignation.
Members of the Mahila Congress in Thiruvananthapuram gathered in large numbers and made biryani to take a dig at the CM.
Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said his claim has now been vindicated.
"I had said that Vijayan knew everything and he is the prime accused in this case. No matter what he does to hide this, the truth will emerge. Had a proper probe been done by various central agencies, it would have come out then. Then there were speculations that the BJP and the CPI(M) were hand-in-glove. A fresh probe will bring out everything," he said.
