Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Congress Demands CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Resignation

On Friday, Opposition party activists in Kerala continued their protest marches – which led to altercations with the police – demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation in the wake of the fresh allegations made against him by Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Activists from the Congress and Youth Congress marched to Collectorates and district offices across the state, shouting slogans against Vijayan and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

In several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, and others, police lathicharged the protesters and used water cannons to disperse them.

Two police officers were reportedly injured in an altercation, while Congress activists sustained injuries in the lathicharge. Protesters allegedly threw stones at police officers in Kottayam.