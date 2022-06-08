'No Agenda,' Says Swapna Suresh on Allegations Against Pinarayi Vijayan

Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, said on Wednesday, 8 June, that her allegations about the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were bereft of political or personal agenda.

This comes after she had alleged, on Tuesday, 7 June, that the CM had taken a bag full of currency to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2016 and he had refuted it saying it was part of a “certain agenda” against him.

Meanwhile, Kerala Cantonment Police has registered a case against Swapna Suresh under sections 153 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of former minister KT Jaleel.