Stabbed to Death in Daylight, Who Was Vaastu Expert Chandrashekhar 'Guruji'?

Chandrashekhar Angadi, alias Chandrashekhar Guruji.
Chandrashekhar Angadi, alias Chandrashekhar Guruji, who shot to fame through his TV show 'Sarala Vaastu', was stabbed to death by two men in the lobby of The President Hotel in Karnataka's Hubballi on Tuesday, 5 July.
They reportedly claimed to be the exponent's followers and seemingly came to consult him. They were acquaintances of the late vaastu expert.
The horrifying murder was captured on CCTV camera and clips of the same were shared on social media, which showed the two attackers stabbing Chandrasekhar repeatedly, leaving him severely injured.
By the time he was shifted to a hospital, he had succumbed to the multiple wounds he had suffered.
Hailing from Bagalkote, Chandrashekhar was a civil engineer by qualification, according to Deccan Herald. He started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai, where he then settled, family sources told news agency PTI. He then went on to pursue a vaastu business in the city, they added.
In his shows, he would offer guidance on vaastu, the Indian system of architecture and design, for the construction of homes as well as offices. According to Deccan Herald, several politicians and businessmen are known to follow his advice.
The headquarters of his vaastu firm is in Hubballi.
Three days ago, a child in Chandrashekar's family had passed away in Hubballi, for which he had travelled to the city to attend a ceremony. He had been staying at the said hotel in Hubballi for the past few days.
On being informed about the incident, Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram rushed to the spot.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has sought a full report on the murder, Deccan Herald reported.
"Chandrashekhar Guruji's murder is heinous, it happened in daylight. I have spoken to Police Commissioner Labhu Ram to nab the culprits seen in the video. Police is already on it," CM Basavaraj Bommai told the media on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI.
(With inputs from Deccan Herald, ANI, and PTI.)
