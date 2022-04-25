Violence in Karnataka's Hubballi: AIMIM Corporator Among Those Arrested

After violence broke out at a protest in Karnataka’s Hubballi over a social media post on 16 April, the police have made another arrest. On Saturday, 23 April, the Hubballi police arrested corporator and AIMIM leader Nazir Ahmed Honyal on charges of inciting the mob to violence during the protest.

According to The Deccan Herald, Honyal is the corporator-elect from Ward 72 of the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) and the AIMIM district president.