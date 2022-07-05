Sarala Vastu Exponent Chandrashekhar Angadi Killed in Karnataka's Hubballi

Sarala Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Angadi aka Chandrashekhar Guruji was killed in a hotel in Karnataka's Hubballi on Tuesday, 5 July.

The police said that Angadi was attacked by two persons, who approached the victim as his followers, after the former entered the hotel's lobby.

The incident, which was caught on camera, showed the vastu exponent being stabbed multiple times, after which his killers fled the spot.