Sarala Vastu Exponent Chandrashekhar Angadi Killed in Karnataka's Hubballi
The incident, which was caught on camera, showed two persons stabbing Angadi in a hotel in Hubballi.
Sarala Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Angadi aka Chandrashekhar Guruji was killed in a hotel in Karnataka's Hubballi on Tuesday, 5 July.
The police said that Angadi was attacked by two persons, who approached the victim as his followers, after the former entered the hotel's lobby.
The incident, which was caught on camera, showed the vastu exponent being stabbed multiple times, after which his killers fled the spot.
The video showed Angadi sitting on a chair, after which one of the men touches his feet. Within seconds, the other starts stabbing him with a knife.
Several senior police officials rushed to the spot after the murder, including Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (law and order) Sahil Bagla, DCP (crime and traffic) Gopal Byakod, and North ACP Vinod Moktedar.
A dog squad was also put into action to track the killers.
While the motive behind the murder is not yet clear, the police said that the killers were known to Angadi, and one of them used to live close to his residence three years ago.
Angadi, who hailed from the state's Bagalkote, was popular for his Sarala Vastu programme on local Kannada channels, in which he would offer advice regarding vastu (traditional Indian system of architecture). He also used to run a channel with the same name.
