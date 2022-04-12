'We Want Justice': Brother of BJP Worker Holds K'taka Min Responsible for Death

Prashant Patil, the brother of Bharatiya Janata Party member and contractor Santosh Patil who died of suspected suicide on Tuesday, 12 April, accused Karnataka's Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa of causing his death and called for his arrest.

Santosh had earlier accused the Karnataka minister of demanding a 40% commission on the bills of a road work project.

Last month, the late BJP member told The News Minute that Eshwarappa had allegedly not released payments for a commission Patil had finished in 2019, and that due to this, he was being hounded by loan sharks.