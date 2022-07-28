Karnataka: CM Bommai to Meet Murdered BJP Youth Leader's Family

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will meet murdered Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader Praveen Nettaru's family in Dakshina Kannada on the evening of Thursday, 28 July.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will meet murdered Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader Praveen Nettaru's family in Dakshina Kannada on the evening of Thursday, 28 July. He is expected to reach the destination by 6:30 pm.
Bommai will fly to Mangaluru, following which he will travel by road from to Nettaru via Bellare, the chief minister's office said.
Earlier in the day, after the Karnataka Police arrested two people in connection with the case, the Chief Minister said that the state government won't allow any "sort of organised crime to disturb the peace and harmony" in the state.
Out of the two – Zakir and Shafique – who were arrested, Zakir has a criminal case against him and has links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said.
On Wednesday, post outrage by BJP workers and Hindutva organisations, he had called an emergency press meeting and announced that he would be cancelling all events celebrating his one-year anniversary as chief minister and three years of the BJP's rule in Karnataka.
BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru was murdered by bike-borne assailants in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada on Tuesday night.
The 32-year-old had closed his poultry shop, Akshaya Poultry Farm, and was returning home when the attackers charged at him with a machete.
Tensions gripped Bellare after the murder as the police reportedly shut down all shops, establishments, and hotels in the area amid protests.
Several Hindutva organisations launched demonstrations against the murder, with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) calling for a bandh in Kadaba, Suliya, and Puttur to protest Nettaru's killing.
Instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge were also reported from the district on Wednesday amid the uproar.
Section 144 was imposed in Puttur until Friday, the police said.
