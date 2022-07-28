Karnataka: CM Bommai to Meet Murdered BJP Youth Leader's Family

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will meet murdered Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader Praveen Nettaru's family in Dakshina Kannada on the evening of Thursday, 28 July. He is expected to reach the destination by 6:30 pm.

Bommai will fly to Mangaluru, following which he will travel by road from to Nettaru via Bellare, the chief minister's office said.

Earlier in the day, after the Karnataka Police arrested two people in connection with the case, the Chief Minister said that the state government won't allow any "sort of organised crime to disturb the peace and harmony" in the state.

Out of the two – Zakir and Shafique – who were arrested, Zakir has a criminal case against him and has links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said.