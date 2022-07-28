K'taka BJP in Crisis as IT Cell Workers Quit En Masse Over BJYM Leader's Murder

A large number of workers of the BJP IT Cell and BJYM have resigned from their posts over the murder of Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.
(Image: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka is facing a severe crisis as workers manning the BJP IT Cell have put down their phones and laptops to go on strike, in what is perhaps the first such protest in the party’s aggressive social media history.
As many as 166 social media personnel working out of Bijapur and Bagalkote districts have tendered their resignations over the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuva Morcha (BJYM), The Quint has gathered. More resignations are expected to follow on 28 July, IT Cell personnel said.
Praveen Nettaru was killed in Bellare of Dakshina Kannaga district on 26 July. The BJP, its affiliated organisations, including the Yuva Morcha, and other right-wing outfits like Sri Ram Sene and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti have accused the Popular Front of India (PFI) of having orchestrated the murder. The PFI has denied the charges and has asked its cadre to maintain peace.
Speaking to The Quint, Sandeep Patil, who was running the IT Cell in Bijapur district, said the resignations were going to be a "disaster" for the BJP in the state.
Karnataka BJP's IT Cell has about 3,300 personnel working for its well-oiled social media outreach.
What has irked the IT Cell is that "two Hindu workers" were brutally killed after Basavaraj Bommai became the Chief Minister of Karnataka. "When our party is in power in the state and the Centre, how can Hindu workers or BJP workers meet such a brutal end? This cannot go on. We need strict action," Patil said. A BJYM leader, whose colleagues had also resigned from their posts, said on the condition of anonymity, "The cadres are unhappy. We want the government to open its eyes at least now."
BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel's vehicle being gheraoed by BJP workers over Praveen Nettaru's murder.
This implies that the IT Cell workers believe the BJP cannot reach people if they stop working. The protest resignations will be a "marketing disaster" for the BJP, at a time when the state is heading towards Legislative Assembly elections in 2023, the workers think.
The BJP's IT Cell is a mammoth organisation, which has workers in every taluk of the state, in addition to district- and taluk-level coordinators. For those in the Cell, they produce news that can readily be consumed by those who are looking for information online.
What caused the ire among BJP cadres, particularly the BJYM and IT Cell members, in the state?
According to those in the BJP's IT Cell and Yuva Morcha, the cadres need instant justice to believe in the party. Almost everyone The Quint contacted demanded "severe punishment for the accused."
Most demanded capital punishment for those behind the murder. The Karnataka Police are yet to nab the accused in the Praveen Nettaru murder case. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who completed one year in the state's top office, was even forced to cancel the anniversary celebrations.
Many are not happy with the outcome of the Harsha murder case investigation in which 10 Muslim youth were arrested. Harsha Jingade, a Bajrang Dal youth leader who hailed from Shivamogga, was killed on 20 February this year, in what was, at the time of the incident, believed to be a gang war-related murder.
BJP workers protest during the funeral rally of Praveen Nettaru.
The ground-level cadre of the BJP thinks that the accused in the case are "happily languishing in prison," though they were arrested shortly after the crime. "Murderers of Harsha were seen making video calls from inside the prison. Where is the justice?" a BJYM worker asked.
"We are only demanding justice. We hope the party understands our demands and act accordingly," Patil said.
At the heart of the discontent is also an endorsement of penalties imposed by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In UP, homes of Muslim protesters were razed using bulldozers, though the law does not provide for such penal measures. The BJP cadre in Karnataka is currently asking for the same kind of action.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.
The indication is that the ire raging in Karnataka BJP is also directed against Bommai's government. Basavaraj Bommai became the CM only in July 2021 after former chief minister BS Yediyurappa was forced to resign from his post owing to a rebellion within the party.
"We are not happy. Hand over the murderers to us," a BJP worker said. "There will be more resignations unless the party takes severe action against the accused," said Patil.
