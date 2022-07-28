K'taka BJP in Crisis as IT Cell Workers Quit En Masse Over BJYM Leader's Murder

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka is facing a severe crisis as workers manning the BJP IT Cell have put down their phones and laptops to go on strike, in what is perhaps the first such protest in the party’s aggressive social media history.

As many as 166 social media personnel working out of Bijapur and Bagalkote districts have tendered their resignations over the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuva Morcha (BJYM), The Quint has gathered. More resignations are expected to follow on 28 July, IT Cell personnel said.