Rain Batters Bengaluru: Roads Flooded, Walls Collapsed, and Vehicles Damaged

Heavy rains in Bengaluru results in flooding, traffic snarls, and damage to infrastructure. IMD has issued a three-day yellow alert.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Bengaluru received very heavy rainfall on the night of Wednesday, 19 October, leading to urban flooding in several low-lying areas. Accompanied by thunder and lightning, the incessant rainfall also caused damage to infrastructure and vehicles in the city.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert and has termed 2022 the wettest year on record in the city.
Bengaluru woke up to a rainy Thursday, with several areas in the eastern, southern, and northern parts of the city being flooded. The rain, which started lashing the city limits the previous night, has left several areas, such as Mahadevapura, Bellandur, Yemaluru, HAL Layout, HSR Layout, Guttahalli, Shivajinagara, Sultanpete, Jayanagara, Hebbala, and even Yelahanka, inundated.
In Bommanahalli's Anugaha Layout, water entered several houses on the night of 19 October, and residents had to wait till the next morning to get it pumped out. More than 50 houses have been affected by knee-deep water.
Water being pumped out of flooded homes and streets in Bommanahalli.
A basement complex in VV Puram, several apartment buildings in Yemaluru, and residential areas in Bellandur were water-logged. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike began the draining process early in the morning and has assured to help residents cope with damages.
Several residential areas and apartment complex basements were flooded with water after rains battered the South, East, and North regions of Bengaluru.
In Bengaluru's old town, several vehicles were stranded on roads due to water-logging. The owners of cars and two-wheelers had a difficult time removing their automobiles from places where water levels kept rising.
In Sultanpete and Shivajinagar, two-wheelers were stuck inside the water for more than seven hours. Residents and shopkeepers living nearby also extended help by trying to shift abandoned vehicles to a safer place.
Two-wheelers abandoned after water floods low-lying areas of Bengaluru's old town in Sultanpete.
The rains in the city, which is receiving twice as normal rainfall this year, have also adversely affected infrastructural projects that are under development.
A wall built at the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) construction site near the Janata Dal (Secular) office collapsed, damaging seven cars and two motorbikes.
Nobody was injured in the incident and the two people who were in a car parked nearby had a narrow escape.
A wall at the metro construction site in Sheshadripuram has collapsed, damaging seven cars and 2 two-wheelers.
