Why You Can't Blame Excess Rains Alone for the Mess That's Bengaluru Right Now

Bengaluru is flooded. After just two days of excess rains in India's tech capital, several areas are now fully inundated and waterlogged.

According to the meteorological department, the rains, which began on Sunday, 4 September, are the heaviest the city has witnessed in over 42 years and are set to continue till at least the end of the week.

Electricity has been cut off in parts of the city. Drinking water access has been shut off in parts of Bengaluru after a water pumping station was flooded in Mandya. And after just two days of excess rainfall, many roads and neighbourhoods have been left waterlogged and inaccessible.

But can we blame the excess rains alone. There are three reasons behind the mess that is Bengaluru right now.