Explained|How Did Stormwater Drains Cause Bengaluru Floods & Waterlogging?

Bengaluru received the heaviest rainfall it had witnessed in over seven years in late August and early September this year. Several parts of the IT city were waterlogged, flooded, and inaccessible to the residents of the city.

Urban planners and civic planning experts that The Quint spoke to blamed a combination of encroachment on stormwater drains, inefficient drains, and shrinking drain networks for the crisis in Bengaluru.

What exactly is a stormwater drain? What are the problems plaguing Bengaluru's drain networks? And what steps has the Karnataka state government taken to resolve this problem?