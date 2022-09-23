Delhi-NCR Rains: Waterlogging and Traffic Jams Reported in Parts of Delhi NCR
Rainfall continued in parts of Delhi and NCR for the third consecutive day on Friday.
Heavy rainfall continued in parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday, 23 September, for the third consecutive day, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.
Severe waterlogging has been reported in several parts of Gurugram and Delhi as of 23 September.
Delhi Traffic Police has released a list of areas to avoid due to severe waterlogging.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert', predicting light to moderate rainfall in most places in Delhi-NCR.
"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh)," IMD's RWFC tweeted at around 10 am on 23 September.
The region has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past two days. Normal life has been disrupted in major cities such as Noida and Gurugram; employees of private and corporate offices in Gurugram have been asked to work from home and schools for classes 1-8 in both cities will remain shut on Friday, 23 September, due to the weather conditions.
A portion of a road in Delhi caved in as an incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched the city on Thursday, 22 September. The rains led to waterlogging and uprooting of trees that caused massive traffic snarls in many parts of the capital.
The continuous downpour throughout the day had caused a chock-a-block situation at various intersections and key stretches of the city.
Waterlogging in Uttar Pradesh
One person died as a wall collapsed due to heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.
Heavy rains in Western UP's Hapur led to crop damage and transformers getting uprooted.
Parts of Meerut were also heavily waterlogged after overnight rainfall.
