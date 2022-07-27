Protests Intensify in Dakshina Kannada Over BJP Youth Worker's Murder

A day after the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader was hacked to death by unknown bike borne assailants on 26 July, 2022, massive protests erupted across Dakshina Kannada district.

Hundreds of party workers and members of right-wing organisations also turned into a frenzied crowd and indulged in stone pelting and burning of rubber tyres in Sullia.

As a result, district police have beefed up the security in the region and have continued to impose section 144 for the next 48 hours to prevent a law and order collapse across the district.