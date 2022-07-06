Hindutva Vigilantes Stop a Play in Shivamogga as 'Lead Characters Were Muslims'

Rangabelaku, a Shivamogga-based theatre group, was performing a Kannada adaptation of Joseph Stein's Fiddler on the Roof, called Jotegiruvanu Chandra, authored by well-known Kannada lyricist and author Jayant Kaikini, in a marriage hall belonging to the Veerashaivas.

The play tells a tale of a Muslim family, wherein the patriarch of the house attempts to maintain his religious and cultural traditions while external influences take over his family's lives.

Speaking to The Quint about the interruption, head of Rangabelaku, Kotrappa Hiremagadi said, "It was a very intense scene where the lead character and his eldest daughter are in tears over an argument. It was at this exact moment that the Hindutva activists barged in and threatened to throw out each and every actor who was on stage, if the play was not stopped."