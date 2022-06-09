Fertility Racket: Probe Into Tamil Nadu Illegal Embryo Sale Reaches Kerala, AP

The probe into a fertility racket, where a 16-year-old in Tamil Nadu’s Erode was forced to sell her ovarian eggs, has now extended to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, The Quint has gathered. The sale of oocytes were forced by the minor's mother and step-father.

A senior investigation officer probing the case said that apart from several places in Tamil Nadu, the minor’s family had traveled to Kerala and Andhra Pradesh to sell her oocytes. The probe will now extend to these states, the officer said.

“We recorded the minor girl’s statement in front of the magistrate. The family had crossed the border and taken her to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and sold oocytes,” P Vijaya, Inspector of Police, Erode South told The Quint. Vijaya also said that the minor was taken to various hospitals and clinics in Hosur, Trichy, Erode, Salem, and other districts in Tamil Nadu to allegedly donate her oocytes.