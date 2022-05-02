Chennai Custodial Death: CCTV Visuals Show Police Chasing and Beating Vignesh

Investigating officers from the CB-CID must arrest the suspended inspector, assistant commissioner, and deputy commissioner besides other officials responsible for Vignesh's death, the committee urged. The committee urged that the principal sessions judge should initiate proceedings and receive petitions from witnesses, according to the Protection Scheme 2019. Besides, witnesses should be offered adequate protection.

Provisions of Section 302 (Punishment for Murder) and provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have to be looked into, since Vignesh was from Scheduled Caste, the committee added.

Further, the team asked for CCTV footage from the police stations at Foreshore Estate, Secretariat Colony and Ayanavaram which had the recordings of the sequence of events that happened on 18, 19, and 20 April to scrutinise them. The committee also urged Chief Justice of Madras High Court to take suo moto cognisance of the case and also monitor it so that custodial deaths don't happen in the future.

The group also asked the DGP CB-CID to make the investigating officer's name public immediately so that the witnesses could share information to him