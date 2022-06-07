TN Embryo Racket: Probe Into Case of Minor Tortured To Be Egg Donor for 5 Yrs

A team led by GS Gomathi, joint director of Health Services, Erode, visited a private hospital and inspected records, verified the hospital register, case sheets and date of admissions of patients, and discharges and held inquiries with the doctors and staff on Saturday.

The Erode District Additional Superintendent of Police Kanageswari, the investigation officer in the case, summoned staff from two infertility cure hospitals in Erode and from Perundurai, for an inquiry at the district police office on Saturday. The Quint tried to reach Erode South police station to know more details about the case. However, no response has been received yet.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, "Based on Health Minister Subramanian's direction, an inquiry has been ordered. The director of Medical and Rural Health Services has been told to visit the hospitals named in the case and hold inquiry immediately. Upon receiving the report, we will take action against those who have a role in this issue."

The incident came to light when the girl escaped from captivity and lodged a police complaint with the help of relatives.

Investigation has revealed that the girl was raped several times in the last five years. Indirani was a regular egg donor who dragged her daughter in this controversy, a police official said. A source told The Quint that the embryo was illegally sold more than eight times and that further investigation will reveal the truth.