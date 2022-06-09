Pollution: Why a Waterbody Turned Pink in Chennai's Pallikaranai Marshland

In the first week of June 2022, a lake situated in the Pallikaranai marshland turned pink with no sign of birdlife, despite the area being known as a paradise for migratory birds during this time of the year.

Just a month back, a portion of the marshland caught fire and two months before that, the lake had turned pink for the first time.

Environmental experts claimed that algal bloom in the lake is due to the presence of the Perungudi dump yard nearby.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), the Forest Department, and Anna University have started monitoring the situation. Residents have demanded initiatives to prevent further pollution.