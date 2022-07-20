Kallakurichi Case: Re-Autopsy Completed, Parents Refuse To Take Custody of Body

The CB-CID and the district police are in talks with the parents of the 17-year-old schoolgirl who allegedly killed herself in Kallakurichi, and have requested them to take custody of the body and perform the last rites, while security would be given to both family and friends of the deceased.

However, the parents who had moved the Madras High Court alleging errors in the investigation and post-mortem, have refused to accept the body. This is despite the re-post-mortem being performed by multiple doctors from three different institutions.