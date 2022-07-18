Student Death: TN Police Says Students, Caste-Backed Groups Incited Violence

On 17 July, when hundreds thronged a private international school in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, breaking every glass window and setting school buses and other vehicles on fire, Chinnaselam Police, under whose jurisdiction the school fell, was not prepared to contain the violence. While it was known that a 17-year-old student of the school had died on 12 July, the police did not anticipate largescale mobilisation of youth to protest demanding “justice” for the student.

How did the protest get momentum after the teenage student’s parents accused the school of having caused her death? Sources in the Tamil Nadu Police told The Quint that two key sections – students’ groups and caste-affiliated groups – from around Kallakurichi, mobilised people to allegedly attack the school.