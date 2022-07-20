TN School Girl Death Case: Re-Post Mortem Report To Be Filed in SC on Thursday

The family had refused to accept the first post-mortem report submitted to the court by the police department. The parents of the 17-year-old from Cuddalore district asserted that the autopsy and the version given by the school to be fake and baseless.

The girl, a resident on the third floor of the hostel, was earlier suspected to have ended her life by jumping from the top floor. However, a post-mortem report reportedly indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death.

The deceased’s mother claimed that her daughter’s body was largely swollen and that there were injury marks all over. She further added that when she and her husband visited the school, there was no evidence of her falling from the third flood.

“There was not even a single drop of blood there and school management is not answering our questions and I firmly believe that the school has something to do with her death,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased also questioned the autopsy report and asked why the school authorities did not rush his daughter to the hospital. Submitting to the High Court that they had no role in the violence that ensued on 17 July, the father thanked the court which ordered another post-mortem.