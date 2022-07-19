Cops File Case After Girls Allegedly Asked To Remove Innerwear at NEET Centre

He also said that he lodged a complaint at the Kottarakkara deputy SP's office regarding the incident on his way back home from the exam centre.

He further said that his daughter, who is a brilliant student, was yet to recover from the experience and is sitting in a room without speaking to anyone.

"We expected her to get into one of the national level colleges, but she could not concentrate during the test because of what happened," he said.

He said that his elder daughter too had appeared for medical entrance exams in the past, but this was a first-of-its-kind experience for them.