'We Fear for Safety': HC Reunites Kerala Lesbian Couple Separated by Parents

A lesbian couple based in Kerala, Adila Nazrin and Fathima Noora, briefly got respite when the Tamil Nadu High Court allowed them to live together on Tuesday, 31 May. After Noora was allegedly abducted by her own family, Nazrin had filed a habeas corpus petition before the court.

However, the ordeal does not seem to have ended for them.

"Noora's parents told the court that we have their permission to live together. But after that, her family followed us and have been crying and emotionally blackmailing us. They are saying all sorts of things to emotionally affect us,” Nazrin told The Quint.