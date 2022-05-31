Kerala High Court Grants Interim Anticipatory Bail to Rape-Accused Vijay Babu

Actor Vijay Babu has been accused of sexual assault.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, 31 May, granted interim anticipatory bail to actor Vijay Babu till next posting date, reported Live Law.
On Monday, the Malayalam movie producer and actor, who has been accused of raping a woman actor, failed to return to India and appear before the Kerala High Court.
Earlier, his counsel had produced air tickets showing his return on Monday before the court while seeking anticipatory bail. He is now expected to return on Wednesday.
Vijay has been absconding ever since the police lodged a case of rape against him on 22 April based on the survivor’s complaint.
While he moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail, the court said that the bail would be granted only after he produces travel tickets indicating his return to India, after which his lawyers submitted his plane tickets which showed his date of return as 30 May.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)