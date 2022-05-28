Father of Kerala Boy Who Raised Controversial Slogans in PFI Rally Arrested

The boy was brought to the rally by his father, who is reportedly a PFI worker. His family, who reside in Palluruthy in Kochi, had gone into hiding two days ago. The 10-year-old boy cannot be accused as per the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act. However, the police will soon submit a report to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) who will then arrange for his counselling.

The boy was not taught the slogans but learnt them when he attended rallies of PFI, the father asserted.

Justifying the act, he told the media that his son “the slogans were against the threat created by the Sangh Parivar, and not against any community.”

He revealed that the child had raised similar slogans during the protests against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The boy's father has also been identified as a known PFI activist who had also participated in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests as well.