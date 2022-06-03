'May Subvert Inquiry': Rape Survivor Wants Kerala Tattoo Artist’s Bail Cancelled

The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the state government on a petition filed by the survivor seeking to cancel the bail granted to tattoo artist Sujeesh PS in a rape case.

Sujeesh PS, who runs the tattoo studio Inkfected, has been named by multiple women of alleged rape and sexual abuse. The flood of allegations began with an anonymous post on Reddit (a discussion website) on Tuesday, 2 March, where an 18-year-old young woman narrated how she was raped inside the tattoo studio. The Kochi-based tattoo artist used to have clients including leading artists from the Malayalam film industry.

At least seven First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against Sujeesh – two for rape and the others for sexual assault under Section 354 (assault or using criminal force against a woman, outraging her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This includes a complaint by a foreign woman who alleged sexual harassment when she had come to his studio for tattooing.