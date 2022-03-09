'Why Wait Years To File Complaint?' KK Shailaja to Survivors in Tattoo Rape Case

The allegations of sexual assault and rape came to light after a post shared on Reddit detailed an 18-year-old survivor's account of her experience with Sujeesh. The post is said to have set off a storm of 'MeToo' allegations against him. Many of the complaints date back to 2018 and a few of the survivors have shared their apprehensions about filing complaints, as there is no clear evidence.

Shailaja pointed out that the survivors should have spoken up earlier and stopped it right when the traumatic incident had happened.

"You are a person with complete freedom, and if you don’t have the courage to speak up and if you don’t have the integrity, then what’s the point of your education? Use your education bravely. Men and women should collectively stop these ills from prevailing in society," she added.

At least 25 women have spoken up on social media and their posts have gone viral. But the survivors told The Quint that they believed their complaints wouldn't be treated seriously as the incidents occurred a few years ago.

"The problem with my case is that I have no evidence so I don't think I'll be taken seriously. I didn't put up any stories, I paid by cash and don't even have the bills," said a survivor.