Kerala Tattoo Artist Sujeesh Denied Bail in Two Cases of Alleged Sexual Assault

Kerala tattoo artist Sujeesh PS who was accused of rape and sexual harassment was denied bail by a sessions court in Kerala on 22 February.

Additional Sessions Judge Shibu Thomas rejected both bail applications noting that the investigation was still in the preliminary stage.

He observed that though there was a delay in the filing of the complaints, several women have accused the artist of sexual assault in his parlour. At least 25 women have spoken up on social media and the posts have gone viral.

"Though there is a delay of eight months in filing the complaint, I am not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner at this stage considering the nature of offence and strong similar antecedents of petitioner and stage of investigation. Granting of bail to the petitioner at this stage may affect smooth progress of the investigation and possibility of the petitioner influencing the witnesses and interfering with the investigation cannot be ruled out," he said.