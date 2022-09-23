Kerala HC Decries 'Illegal' Banners, Flags of Bharat Jodo Yatra; Raps Organisers

The Kerala High Court on Thursday, 22 September, strongly criticised the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra for the boards, flags, and banners erected along the sides of the roads and on the highways.

"Illegal installations have been made by a particular political party on every side of the National Highway from Trivandrum to Thrissur, and even beyond; and that even though the Police Authorities and other statutory authorities are fully aware of this, they have chosen to turn a blind eye to it," the court observed.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, in an order issued on Thursday evening, said that it was a tragedy that the orders of the court and other competent authorities are "given absolutely no respect" by people and entities "who are in charge of the future of this nation."