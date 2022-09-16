Kerala High Court Stays Transfer Order of Judge Who Gave Bail to Civic Chandran

A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday, 16 September, stayed the transfer order of a lower court judge who granted anticipatory bail to activist Civic Chandran, accused in two sexual harassment cases.

Judge S Krishnakumar had stirred a row with his controversial observations while hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Civic Chandran, and days later, Krishnakumar was transferred to be the presiding officer of a Labour Court in Kollam.

Muralee Krishna S, District and Sessions Judge of Manjeri, was made the new District and Sessions Judge in Kozhikode.