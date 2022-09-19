Does This Photo Show Smriti Irani With 'Liquor,' Watching Bharat Jodo Yatra? No!

A photo showing Union Minister Smriti Irani seated outdoors with a laptop showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with a glass full of golden-coloured liquid is doing the rounds on social media in an apparent attempt at taking a dig at Irani for closely watching Gandhi during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

However, the photograph is morphed. In the original, uploaded by Irani during the COVID-19 pandemic on her verified Instagram profile, Irani's screen does not show any notable people on it, and the glass on her table appears to be empty.