5 Muslim Students Seek Transfer Certificate After Mangaluru College Denies Hijab

Five Muslim girl students from the Hampankatta University College in Mangaluru have asked for transfer certificates from the college administration, after being denied permission to attend classes wearing hijab.

Principal Anusuya Rai has confirmed that the five students have applied for transfer certificates to join other colleges. However, they are being asked to submit another letter making certain corrections. The college management will take a call on issuing the certificates once the students submit the letters, she said.